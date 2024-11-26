Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,315 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 204,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $262,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Synovus Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SNV opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $564.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.64 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.78%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

