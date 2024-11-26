Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 517 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 92.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $82.66 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

