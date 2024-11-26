Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) VP Jaye Thompson Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) VP Jaye Thompson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 264,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,150.68. This represents a 0.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of GLSI opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $183.31 million, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Greenwich LifeSciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Featured Stories

