Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1855 dividend. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.