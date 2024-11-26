Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 148 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments increased its position in IQVIA by 55.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 800,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 45,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $204.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.62 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on IQV

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.