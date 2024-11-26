Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 148 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments increased its position in IQVIA by 55.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 800,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 45,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IQVIA Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of IQV stock opened at $204.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.62 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on IQV
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IQVIA
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.