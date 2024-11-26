Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 14,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 16,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Geodrill Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

