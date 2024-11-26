Genus’ (GNS) “Not Rated” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Genus Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Genus stock opened at GBX 1,680 ($21.10) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,949.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,835.82. Genus has a 1 year low of GBX 1,478 ($18.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,378 ($29.87).

Get Genus alerts:

Genus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Genus’s payout ratio is 26,666.67%.

Insider Activity at Genus

About Genus

In other Genus news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 3,000 shares of Genus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,800 ($22.61) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($67,822.16). Also, insider Jorgen Kokke sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,956 ($24.57), for a total transaction of £42,758.16 ($53,702.79). 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.