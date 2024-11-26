Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.51. 32,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 320,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Garrett Motion Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $417.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.55.
Garrett Motion Company Profile
Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Garrett Motion
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.