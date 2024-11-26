Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives $18.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FULT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FULT

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FULT opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.73. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.00 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 16.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 52.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 31,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 11.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85,574 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 186,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,784,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.