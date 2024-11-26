Frederick L. Jr. Russell Sells 4,440 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,216,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $223,191.57. This represents a 90.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:KNSL traded up $8.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $506.90. 156,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,106. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $460.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on KNSL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 729,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 426,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,291,000 after purchasing an additional 52,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 407,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

