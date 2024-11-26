Frankly (CVE:TLK) Stock Price Up 10% – Time to Buy?

Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 174,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 200,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Frankly Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$14.63 million and a PE ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.44.

About Frankly

Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.

