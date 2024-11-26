Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Fortive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $12,320,351.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,503.21. This trade represents a 80.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,051 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.16. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

