Fmr LLC Sells 739,484 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,871,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 739,484 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.74% of Intuit worth $3,024,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Intuit by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 397,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,872,000 after purchasing an additional 132,687 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $3,091,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 135,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $2,385,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 326.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of INTU opened at $634.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $634.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $631.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $557.29 and a 12-month high of $714.78.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.44.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,752,985.01. This represents a 30.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. This represents a 18.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $35,200,125. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

