Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,423,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,674,716 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.19% of Micron Technology worth $3,673,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 128.6% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 57.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

MU opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.93 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.65 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.