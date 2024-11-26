First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Trading 0.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.95 and last traded at C$20.86. Approximately 3,044,888 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 551% from the average daily volume of 468,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of First Capital Realty to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of First Capital Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

First Capital Realty Trading Up 0.6 %

First Capital Realty Announces Dividend

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.

