Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Stock Price Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.45 and last traded at $43.29. 431,738 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 141,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.87.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.03.

Get Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Free Report) by 77,445.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,814,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,782,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 33,086.04% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $1,099,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.