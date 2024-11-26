Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Holdings Lifted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $167.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.3 %

EXR stock opened at $170.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.85. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $824.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.93 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.63%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $507,009.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,119.12. This trade represents a 34.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,398.80. The trade was a 23.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,228 shares of company stock worth $3,374,617 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.