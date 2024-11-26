EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Position Boosted by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,767 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 23.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,435,000 after purchasing an additional 222,800 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $7,429,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 123,233 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 7.8%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPR. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

