ENI (NYSE:E) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.74 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 84086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on E shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 19.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 12.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ENI by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

