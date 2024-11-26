Elios Financial Group Inc. Takes $5.68 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.6% of Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,045,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,599,000 after purchasing an additional 548,650 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 51,181 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 128,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average is $73.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
