Elios Financial Group Inc. Takes $464,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 265,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 488,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,856,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,097,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $119.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $109.14 and a 52-week high of $126.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

