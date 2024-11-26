Elios Financial Group Inc. Takes $381,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 289,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
