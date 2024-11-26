Elios Financial Group Inc. Takes $381,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 289,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.