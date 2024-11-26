Elios Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 396,450 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 396,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Elios Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

