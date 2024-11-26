Elios Financial Group Inc. Invests $542,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of TLT stock opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.34 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.28.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
