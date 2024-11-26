Elios Financial Group Inc. Invests $413,000 in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $287,000.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMEE opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $66.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

