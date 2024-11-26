Elios Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 24,116 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

