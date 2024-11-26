Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELMTY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Elementis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Elementis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Elementis Price Performance

Elementis Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

