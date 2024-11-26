Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.85. 1,092,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.59. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $80.71 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $321,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,430. The trade was a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,104.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,560,000 after buying an additional 856,432 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 924,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,572,000 after buying an additional 617,889 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 701,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,516,000 after buying an additional 534,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 935,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,755,000 after purchasing an additional 340,562 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,524,000 after purchasing an additional 218,531 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

