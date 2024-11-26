Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

Truist Financial stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

