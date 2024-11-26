DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.66. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DMC Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DMC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 146.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 1,245.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in DMC Global by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in DMC Global by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

