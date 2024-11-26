Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.97 and last traded at C$6.95, with a volume of 20427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.84.

DXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$450.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker acquired 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,998.96. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

