Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Director Bonita C. Stewart Sells 4,500 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $838,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,853.19. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DECK traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.49. 3,910,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,259. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $105.83 and a 12-month high of $198.08.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $204.17 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.