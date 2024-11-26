Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Exelon by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Exelon by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Exelon by 502.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Exelon Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EXC opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

