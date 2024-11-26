Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 33,531 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,531 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STAG. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 54.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in STAG Industrial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 29,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAG opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.09 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.49%.

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

