Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 888 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,261.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $949.99 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,357.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,317.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,611.80. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,300. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

