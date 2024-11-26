Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 337 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,976,562,000 after purchasing an additional 782,053 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,060,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,998,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,415,000 after buying an additional 64,067 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,168,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,381,000 after acquiring an additional 212,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,003,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,750,000 after acquiring an additional 129,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $202.93 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $220.38. The stock has a market cap of $185.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

