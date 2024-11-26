Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 12,594 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,594 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,299,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 66,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.38.

Shares of ACGL opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.39. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

