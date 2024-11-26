Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 49,278 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $182,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,808,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,716,467,000 after buying an additional 20,861,365 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 255,209.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,713,000 after purchasing an additional 660,992 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,199,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,405,000 after purchasing an additional 461,290 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,753,000 after buying an additional 413,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,175,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,671,000 after buying an additional 302,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.15.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.