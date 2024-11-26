D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 5.8 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $172.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.28 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

