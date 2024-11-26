CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 177,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 29.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 79,876 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,093 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

