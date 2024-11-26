Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,975,964 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the previous session’s volume of 2,277,034 shares.The stock last traded at $7.38 and had previously closed at $7.11.

COUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Coursera from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Coursera from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.66.

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $49,954.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,600,298.13. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $41,676.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,580.06. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,885 shares of company stock worth $102,815. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Natixis purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 7,568.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Coursera by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

