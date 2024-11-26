Cormark Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BMO

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Monday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.52. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $7.40 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2025 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 8.50%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMO

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average of $88.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $76.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 454.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 171.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.