Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Trading Up 9.7% – Here’s Why

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.11. 327,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 341,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

The company has a current ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,455,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,810,000 after acquiring an additional 30,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,165,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 188,950 shares during the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $4,448,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 36,911 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

