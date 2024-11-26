ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) CFO Ozan Pamir Acquires 2,907 Shares

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) CFO Ozan Pamir bought 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $21,395.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395.52. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ChromaDex Price Performance
Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. ChromaDex Co. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $569.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.75 and a beta of 1.88.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChromaDex had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CDXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ChromaDex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
About ChromaDex
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
