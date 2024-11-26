Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $18,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.42, for a total value of $239,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,251.40. The trade was a 27.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total transaction of $1,506,835.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,441 shares in the company, valued at $21,289,260.27. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,189 shares of company stock worth $1,976,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $241.24 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $247.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.92.

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

