Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 780 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,724,000 after purchasing an additional 147,406 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 193.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $206.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.35 and its 200 day moving average is $177.45. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $146.55 and a one year high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.