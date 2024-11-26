Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 717 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 964.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 39.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SSO opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $59.17 and a twelve month high of $97.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.52.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

