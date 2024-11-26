Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,023 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,835,000 after buying an additional 1,585,447 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $154,468,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,684,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,755,838,000 after acquiring an additional 996,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,179,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,623,000 after acquiring an additional 895,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.14.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $158.94 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.92. The firm has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

