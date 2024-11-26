Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,953.65. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,787 shares of company stock worth $17,841,028. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.7 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $1,052.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $951.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $838.61. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,068.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.74, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.07.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

