Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 15,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Enbridge by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 20,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 56.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 55.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

ENB stock opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 121.76%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

